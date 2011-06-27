Used 1992 Dodge RAM 250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

my family got this truck new with the cummins turbo diesel in it we now have over 250,000 Miles on it and it is still going good

dodger1209 , 08/27/2003

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I was with my dad when he bought this truck new in 1992 and 5 years and 105,000 miles later I bought it from him. He put 105K on pulling a big fifth wheel all over the country and went through 3 transmissions before finally getting one that stuck. The cummins TD is a gem and will never fail. Ever. And the truck will pull anything and gets fantastic mileage with and without a load. But I have had a ton of problems underneath with U- joints, wheel bearings and seals, and the rear differential. I poured thousands into this truck repeatedly and finally decided I would stop and just "drive it til it blows". Problem is that it won't.