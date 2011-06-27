  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.0/286.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Height75.9 in.
Maximum payload3005.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
