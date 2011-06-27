  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge RAM 250 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG111211
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/13 mpg11/13 mpg10/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.0/286.0 mi.242.0/286.0 mi.220.0/286.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG111211
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.42.5 ft.42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.210.8 in.210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.4600 lbs.6800 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.7400 lbs.7500 lbs.
Height75.9 in.73.0 in.75.9 in.
Maximum payload3005.0 lbs.3365.0 lbs.3005.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.131.0 in.131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
