Used 1990 Dodge RAM 250 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/13 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/390.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|237.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6800 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7500 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|2775.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|149.0 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
