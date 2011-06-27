  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge RAM 250 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Measurements
Length237.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Maximum payload2775.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
