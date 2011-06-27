  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge RAM 250 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 RAM 250
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121212
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/13 mpg11/13 mpg11/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/286.0 mi.330.0/390.0 mi.242.0/286.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.30.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno40.4 in.no
Measurements
Length219.9 in.237.9 in.219.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.7300 lbs.6800 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.7400 lbs.7500 lbs.
Maximum payload3005.0 lbs.3020.0 lbs.3005.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.149.0 in.131.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Heightno69.8 in.no
Research Similar Vehicles