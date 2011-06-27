Used 1990 Dodge RAM 250 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/13 mpg
|11/13 mpg
|11/13 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|242.0/286.0 mi.
|330.0/390.0 mi.
|242.0/286.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|30.0 gal.
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|5.2 l
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|170 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|40.4 in.
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|219.9 in.
|237.9 in.
|219.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6800 lbs.
|7300 lbs.
|6800 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7500 lbs.
|7400 lbs.
|7500 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|3005.0 lbs.
|3020.0 lbs.
|3005.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|131.0 in.
|149.0 in.
|131.0 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|79.5 in.
|Height
|no
|69.8 in.
|no
Related Used 1990 Dodge RAM 250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles