  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 150
  4. Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 150
Overview
See RAM 150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Height69.3 in.
Maximum payload1880.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
See RAM 150 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles