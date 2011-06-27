  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Height73.2 in.
Maximum payload2130.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
