Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 RAM 150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Length231.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5100 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Height73.0 in.
Maximum payload1740.0 lbs.
Wheel base149.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
