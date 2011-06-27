  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG131315
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg11/16 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/352.0 mi.242.0/352.0 mi.308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG131315
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm180 hp @ 4800 rpm180 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.8 in.190.8 in.210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.3600 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.5500 lbs.
Height73.3 in.73.3 in.69.0 in.
Maximum payload2155.0 lbs.2155.0 lbs.1770.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.115.0 in.131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
