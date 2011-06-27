  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 150
  4. Used 1991 Dodge RAM 150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge RAM 150 S Features & Specs

More about the 1991 RAM 150
Overview
See RAM 150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Measurements
Length210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4200 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.
Height69.0 in.
Maximum payload1480.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sand Metallic
See RAM 150 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge RAM 150 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles