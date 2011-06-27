  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge RAM 150 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 RAM 150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Height73.3 in.
Maximum payload2155.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sand Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
