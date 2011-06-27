  1. Home
Used 1991 Dodge RAM 150 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 RAM 150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Transmissionno5-speed manualno
Combined MPGnono14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionno5-speed manualno
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.264.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)nono12/17 mpg
Combined MPGnono14
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l5.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm170 hp @ 4000 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.5 ft.42.5 ft.42.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.8 in.no210.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.7200 lbs.4200 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.6000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Height73.3 in.no69.0 in.
Maximum payload2155.0 lbs.1880.0 lbs.1770.0 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.133.0 in.131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sand Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
