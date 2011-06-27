Used 1991 Dodge RAM 150 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
91 d150

miller, d, 12/30/2002
3.9 v6 with 130000 miles had no ring grove. some dummy cross threaded a plug in the head. my only gripe is it needs more guts. easy to maintain. will outpull any 4.3 chevy on the market

1991 dodge pick up diesel

gdk, 03/02/2002
promblems with brakes,master cylinder leaking ,front brakes had to work on.

