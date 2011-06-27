  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Nitro
  4. Used 2011 Dodge Nitro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Nitro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,340
See Nitro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,340
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,340
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,340
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Smoker's Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,340
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,340
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Power Sunroofyes
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4139 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Exterior Colors
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal PearlCoat
  • Redline 2 Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,340
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,340
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Nitro Inventory

Related Used 2011 Dodge Nitro SE Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles