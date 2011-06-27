Used 2011 Dodge Nitro Detonator Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Hyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Accents Groupyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4038 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toxic Orange Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal PearlCoat
  • Redline 2 Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Detonator Yellow
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
