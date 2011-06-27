Used 2009 Dodge Nitro SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$24,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$24,560
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$24,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$24,560
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$24,560
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$24,560
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$24,560
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$24,560
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$24,560
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$24,560
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
$24,560
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$24,560
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3982 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base108.8 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
$24,560
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$24,560
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$24,560
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$24,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
