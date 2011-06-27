Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV Consumer Reviews
Great buy, looks great
I fell in love with the dodge nitro the second I test drove it. I have since had zero problems for three years, aside from basic maintenance for brake pads and such. Great MPG for the price of the car and the quality of the construction of the vehicle. Feels very sturdy and it is. I think that this is the one car that I actually like from Dodge.
Real Nice Ride and Looks
This SUV is an all around awesome vehicle for the money. The other brands (mid size SUV's) I looked at were too cramped for space inside, too common looking, and even boring. The nicest ones were way up there in price, even before you add in options. The Dodge Nitro does everything I need from a SUV and does at a reasonable price.
Nitro Rocks
My wife and I researched and shopped for a replacement for her Suburban. We have found the perfect solution. The Nitro is absolutely sweet! I like to say it has some "that was nice of you think of" features. For example, the Load-n-Go is way cool for loading groceries. The reclining second row seats are something I always wanted in my previous SUV and now I have it in the Nitro. We got the sunroof with ours and it makes driving this thing big fun! I must admit, it has the typical handling and sway feel of a midsize SUV's but of course, I drive a Vette during the week and I'm used to a very responsive feel. Overall, the Nitro is a total home run for Dodge. We love it!
Gotta Love Your Nitro
Bought the Nitro last week and It's really fun to drive. The only real issue I have with the car so far is the gas mileage. Other than that I think I made a good choice. Get lots of looks and compliments. It reminds me of a cross between a Land Rover and an H3.
Great looking body. Car itself is okay
Mine is a 2007 and purchased it used in 2010 with only 10K miles. Car has been dependable and only big complaint is the braking. It's too soft and spongy. Had it looked at and had brakes replaced and rotors resurfaced. Some wind noise and loud engine noise can be annoying. Loud acceleration and when coming out of a stop. On a stop, feels like it wants to stall but never has. I thought it was because of the RPM being almost to zero. Had that looked at too and they said it was normal. A couple of recalls but nothing major and was taken care of promptly. The last major thing that happened to me a couple of months ago was that the car completely shut off while I was driving. Luckily it happened while I was pulling into a store parking lot. Engine just shut off and steering got hard to turn. Good thing it was not on the road or freeway. Can you imagine?? I was able to pull into a parking spot right away while coasting. Was able to start it right up again and rode straight home praying it would not stall. Next day took it the shop and ended up paying $700 for the part replacement. Rides good but can feel like a couch sometimes. Harsh on bumps. Just happy that it didn't turn out to be a lemon. No repair costs other then the normal maintenance stuff. Space cargo is huge. Interior is simple and plain. No frills there.
