Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV Consumer Reviews

Great buy, looks great nitroftw , 07/15/2012 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I fell in love with the dodge nitro the second I test drove it. I have since had zero problems for three years, aside from basic maintenance for brake pads and such. Great MPG for the price of the car and the quality of the construction of the vehicle. Feels very sturdy and it is. I think that this is the one car that I actually like from Dodge. Report Abuse

Real Nice Ride and Looks frank66 , 12/06/2006 44 of 47 people found this review helpful This SUV is an all around awesome vehicle for the money. The other brands (mid size SUV's) I looked at were too cramped for space inside, too common looking, and even boring. The nicest ones were way up there in price, even before you add in options. The Dodge Nitro does everything I need from a SUV and does at a reasonable price. Report Abuse

Nitro Rocks AceRealtor , 11/08/2006 42 of 45 people found this review helpful My wife and I researched and shopped for a replacement for her Suburban. We have found the perfect solution. The Nitro is absolutely sweet! I like to say it has some "that was nice of you think of" features. For example, the Load-n-Go is way cool for loading groceries. The reclining second row seats are something I always wanted in my previous SUV and now I have it in the Nitro. We got the sunroof with ours and it makes driving this thing big fun! I must admit, it has the typical handling and sway feel of a midsize SUV's but of course, I drive a Vette during the week and I'm used to a very responsive feel. Overall, the Nitro is a total home run for Dodge. We love it! Report Abuse

Gotta Love Your Nitro Big Don , 11/30/2006 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought the Nitro last week and It's really fun to drive. The only real issue I have with the car so far is the gas mileage. Other than that I think I made a good choice. Get lots of looks and compliments. It reminds me of a cross between a Land Rover and an H3. Report Abuse