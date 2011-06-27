  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Neon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.5/350.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Torque245 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,700
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,700
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,700
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,700
premium clothyes
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight2900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height56 in.
Wheel base105 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Orange Blast Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P205/50R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
