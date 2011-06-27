Used 2005 Dodge Neon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|28
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
|25/32 mpg
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.5/350.0 mi.
|312.5/400.0 mi.
|312.5/400.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.5 gal.
|12.5 gal.
|12.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|28
|28
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|245 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 5100 rpm
|132 hp @ 5600 rpm
|132 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|no
|no
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior seatback release
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|cargo area light
|yes
|no
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|no
|yes
|no
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Measurements
|Front track
|58 in.
|58 in.
|58 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|174.4 in.
|174.4 in.
|174.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2900 lbs.
|2626 lbs.
|2581 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|56 in.
|56 in.
|56 in.
|Wheel base
|105 in.
|105 in.
|105 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|Rear track
|58.1 in.
|58 in.
|58 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P205/50R Z tires
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P185/60R15 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P175/70R14 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|modified MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
