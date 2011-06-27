  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Neon Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Neon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg25/32 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.5/350.0 mi.312.5/400.0 mi.312.5/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG222828
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Torque245 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5100 rpm132 hp @ 5600 rpm132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.35.7 ft.35.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
2 rear headrestsyesnono
electronic brakeforce distributionyesnono
4-wheel ABSyesnono
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnono
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releasenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
remote trunk releaseyesyesno
Air conditioningyesyesno
front cupholdersyesnono
cargo area lightyesnono
leather steering wheelyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
trunk lightnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Power mirrorsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
premium clothyesnono
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Front track58 in.58 in.58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.174.4 in.174.4 in.
Curb weight2900 lbs.2626 lbs.2581 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Height56 in.56 in.56 in.
Wheel base105 in.105 in.105 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Rear track58.1 in.58 in.58 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Orange Blast Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Orange Blast Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
inside mounted spare tireyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P205/50R Z tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P185/60R15 tiresnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
P175/70R14 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Starting MSRP
$16,110
Starting MSRP
$13,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
