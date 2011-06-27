Used 2004 Dodge Neon R/T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.5/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2712 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56 in.
Wheel base105 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blaze Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P195/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
