  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Neon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,625
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.0/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,625
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,625
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,625
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2626 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56 in.
Wheel base105 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blaze Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,625
P185/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Neon Inventory

Related Used 2004 Dodge Neon SXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles