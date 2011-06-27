  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Neon Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Neon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222525
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.5/350.0 mi.275.0/362.5 mi.275.0/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG222525
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5100 rpm132 hp @ 5600 rpm132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.37.5 ft.37.5 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesnono
electronic brakeforce distributionyesnono
4-wheel ABSyesnono
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnono
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releasenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesnoyes
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesnono
leather steering wheelyesnono
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
trunk lightnonoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesnoyes
Front Seats
premium clothyesnono
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track58 in.58 in.58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.174.4 in.174.4 in.
Curb weight2900 lbs.2581 lbs.2626 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Height56 in.56 in.56 in.
Wheel base105 in.105 in.105 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Rear track58.1 in.58 in.58 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blaze Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P205/50R Z tiresyesnono
17 x 6 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
full wheel coversnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesno
P175/70R14 tiresnoyesno
P185/60R15 tiresnonoyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
