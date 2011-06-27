Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,340
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.5/400.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|132 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Measurements
|Front track
|58 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|174.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2626 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|56 in.
|Wheel base
|105 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|Rear track
|58 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|P185/60R15 tires
|yes
|15 x 6 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|modified MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
