  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Neon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,340
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.5/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,340
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,340
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,340
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,340
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight2626 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height56 in.
Wheel base105 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Blaze Red Crystal Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,340
P185/60R15 tiresyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Neon Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Neon SXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles