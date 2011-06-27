Used 2003 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

The car that keep the faith Steve , 07/01/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My Step Dad bought this 2003 Dodge Neon for me after being sick, lost my job and almost lost my life. I went bankrupt after working the entire time. I regained my health and paid my Step Dad back. This car had 23,000 when i got it, the odometer now reads 279,844 as I write this. I been faithful with oil changes and replaced the drivers side front wheel bearing and had rear wheel bearings and brakes changed, front brakes also. Changed a radiator and other minor things . This little Dodge is still going strong! Stronger then me! I'll keep this car until I drop or it does. It has been reliable and has gotten me through so much. It has been the best vehicle I've ever had. It has dings on it now but so do I. That's why this car keep the faith, it's truly been a blessing from the good Lord:) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I wish Chrysler still made them8-( jaidee22 , 12/26/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my 2003 Neon SXT in May 2003. I still drive it every day - it has been the BEST car I have ever had. Aside from normal maintainence, it owes me nothing. 132,000 and still going..LOVE my car. Still gets 33-35mpg, faithfully. And NO RUST. I wish they still made this car. I have been looking for another one and cannot find one...huuummm wonder why?? Because they are keepers, thats why! Report Abuse

Why did they discontinue the Neon? Dodge Man! , 07/31/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car new when the 2004 were coming out. Got a great deal from the dealership in Gurnee, Illinois. The car has been very reliable with regular maintenance. I have 145,000 miles on it and just got it paid off last year. I use this as a commuter car and I have a newer family car Subaru, Tribeca for longer trips. I plan on driving the Neon until the wheels fall off for commuting 65 miles one way to work. I was going to have the timing belt changed at 100000 miles but I was told it didn't need to be replaced. Only major repair was the clutch at 90000 miles for 800 bucks. Report Abuse

So far so good :D kennysdead , 07/13/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The reviews I've read were either amazing or money pit. I got lucky and so far nothing is wrong with it and its at 100,000 on engine. I did buy this from a mechanic though so I could trust that it wouldn't break down. This was my first car too. Report Abuse