Used 2002 Dodge Neon Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Neon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/387.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2585 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length174.4 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56 in.
EPA interior volume102.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
