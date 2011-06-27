Used 2000 Dodge Neon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|24/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/387.5 mi.
|300.0/387.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.5 gal.
|12.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|132 hp @ 5600 rpm
|132 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.5 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.4 in.
|174.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2559 lbs.
|2559 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|Height
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Wheel base
|105.0 in.
|105.0 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|67.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
