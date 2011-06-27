  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Neon Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Neon
Overview
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/387.5 mi.300.0/387.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG2727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5600 rpm132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.4 in.174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight2559 lbs.2559 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height56.0 in.56.0 in.
Wheel base105.0 in.105.0 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Salsa Red Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colorsno
  • Agate
  • Taupe
See Neon InventorySee Neon Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles