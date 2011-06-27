  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Dodge Neon Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Neon
Overview
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg24/35 mpg24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/437.5 mi.300.0/437.5 mi.300.0/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circlenono35.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.3 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.171.8 in.171.8 in.
Curb weight2385 lbs.2469 lbs.2416 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.53.0 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.104.0 in.104.0 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lapis Blue
  • White
  • Aqua
  • Black
  • Emerald Green
  • Strawberry
  • Flame Red
  • Iris
  • Nitro Yellow
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Black
  • Lapis Blue
  • White
  • Aqua
  • Strawberry
  • Nitro Yellow
  • Flame Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Iris
  • Nitro Yellow
  • Brilliant Blue
  • White
  • Iris
  • Black
  • Lapis Blue
  • Flame Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Strawberry
  • Aqua
See Neon InventorySee Neon InventorySee Neon Inventory

Related Used 1996 Dodge Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles