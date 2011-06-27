  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Neon
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Neon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Dodge Neon Highline Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Neon
Overview
See Neon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.
Curb weight2405 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Satin Glow
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Viper Black
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
See Neon Inventory

Related Used 1995 Dodge Neon Highline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles