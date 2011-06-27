Used 2007 Dodge Magnum RT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4125 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume133.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Torred
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R18 99H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
