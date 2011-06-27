  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,595
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,595
MOPAR Chrome Accent Packageyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Syes
Rear Seat Video Group Iyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,595
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,595
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Front License Plate Attachment Screwsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4054 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height66.6 in.
EPA interior volume134.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Vice White
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Contusion Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,595
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

