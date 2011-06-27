2020 Dodge Journey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Journey SUV
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$44,646*
Total Cash Price
$32,188
SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$35,154*
Total Cash Price
$25,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$869
|$899
|$931
|$964
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$243
|$928
|$447
|$1,527
|$1,280
|$4,425
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,668
|Financing
|$1,731
|$1,392
|$1,031
|$644
|$234
|$5,032
|Depreciation
|$8,560
|$2,209
|$2,090
|$2,452
|$2,322
|$17,633
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,755
|$7,430
|$6,731
|$8,115
|$7,615
|$44,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Journey SUV SE Value 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$661
|$684
|$708
|$733
|$759
|$3,545
|Maintenance
|$191
|$731
|$352
|$1,202
|$1,008
|$3,484
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,313
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,096
|$812
|$507
|$184
|$3,962
|Depreciation
|$6,740
|$1,739
|$1,646
|$1,931
|$1,828
|$13,884
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,618
|$5,850
|$5,300
|$6,390
|$5,996
|$35,154
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Journey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Dodge Journey in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Dodge Journey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019