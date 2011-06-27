  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. 2019 Dodge Journey
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Dodge Journey GT Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Journey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,295
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Family Entertainment Groupyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
Blacktop Packageyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Navigation Groupyes
Navigation & Sun Groupyes
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Rear Seat Video Group I (Fleet)yes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Jyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,295
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,295
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,295
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,295
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Black Side Roof Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight4238 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height66.6 in.
EPA interior volume134.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Exterior Colors
  • Whtie Noise Tri-Coat
  • Billet Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Blood Orange Clear Coat
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Vice White
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,295
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Dodge Journey GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars