2019 Dodge Journey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Journey SUV
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,897*
Total Cash Price
$30,626
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$44,897*
Total Cash Price
$30,626
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$35,352*
Total Cash Price
$24,115
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,887*
Total Cash Price
$26,527
Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,766*
Total Cash Price
$25,080
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,846*
Total Cash Price
$34,002
SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$51,967*
Total Cash Price
$35,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$923
|$955
|$988
|$1,024
|$4,782
|Maintenance
|$243
|$928
|$447
|$1,527
|$1,280
|$4,425
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,434
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,642
|Financing
|$1,647
|$1,325
|$980
|$613
|$222
|$4,788
|Depreciation
|$9,628
|$2,008
|$1,900
|$2,228
|$2,111
|$17,874
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,766
|$7,216
|$6,546
|$7,917
|$7,452
|$44,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$923
|$955
|$988
|$1,024
|$4,782
|Maintenance
|$243
|$928
|$447
|$1,527
|$1,280
|$4,425
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,434
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,642
|Financing
|$1,647
|$1,325
|$980
|$613
|$222
|$4,788
|Depreciation
|$9,628
|$2,008
|$1,900
|$2,228
|$2,111
|$17,874
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,766
|$7,216
|$6,546
|$7,917
|$7,452
|$44,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$727
|$752
|$778
|$806
|$3,765
|Maintenance
|$191
|$731
|$352
|$1,202
|$1,008
|$3,484
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,129
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,297
|$1,043
|$772
|$483
|$175
|$3,770
|Depreciation
|$7,581
|$1,581
|$1,496
|$1,754
|$1,662
|$14,074
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,414
|$5,682
|$5,154
|$6,234
|$5,868
|$35,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Journey SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$800
|$827
|$856
|$887
|$4,142
|Maintenance
|$210
|$804
|$387
|$1,322
|$1,109
|$3,832
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$354
|$519
|$1,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,242
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,427
|$1,147
|$849
|$531
|$193
|$4,147
|Depreciation
|$8,339
|$1,739
|$1,646
|$1,929
|$1,828
|$15,481
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,655
|$6,250
|$5,669
|$6,857
|$6,455
|$38,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,916
|Maintenance
|$199
|$760
|$366
|$1,250
|$1,048
|$3,623
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,345
|Financing
|$1,349
|$1,085
|$803
|$502
|$182
|$3,921
|Depreciation
|$7,884
|$1,644
|$1,556
|$1,824
|$1,728
|$14,637
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,911
|$5,909
|$5,360
|$6,483
|$6,103
|$36,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Journey SUV GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$5,309
|Maintenance
|$269
|$1,031
|$496
|$1,695
|$1,421
|$4,912
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,592
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,823
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,471
|$1,089
|$681
|$247
|$5,316
|Depreciation
|$10,689
|$2,229
|$2,109
|$2,473
|$2,343
|$19,844
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,504
|$8,012
|$7,267
|$8,790
|$8,274
|$49,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Journey SUV SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,069
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,185
|$5,535
|Maintenance
|$281
|$1,075
|$517
|$1,767
|$1,482
|$5,121
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$198
|$473
|$694
|$1,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,660
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,901
|Financing
|$1,907
|$1,533
|$1,135
|$710
|$257
|$5,542
|Depreciation
|$11,144
|$2,324
|$2,199
|$2,578
|$2,443
|$20,689
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,249
|$8,353
|$7,576
|$9,164
|$8,626
|$51,967
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Dodge Journey in Virginia is:not available
