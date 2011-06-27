Used 2018 Dodge Journey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Journey SUV
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,112*
Total Cash Price
$22,323
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,112*
Total Cash Price
$22,323
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$33,877*
Total Cash Price
$19,335
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,029*
Total Cash Price
$18,280
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,424*
Total Cash Price
$24,784
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$45,272*
Total Cash Price
$25,838
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$30,797*
Total Cash Price
$17,577
Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,040*
Total Cash Price
$25,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Journey SUV GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$916
|$337
|$2,235
|$588
|$1,191
|$5,267
|Repairs
|$165
|$390
|$573
|$668
|$777
|$2,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,222
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,430
|Financing
|$1,200
|$966
|$714
|$447
|$163
|$3,490
|Depreciation
|$4,421
|$2,082
|$1,830
|$1,623
|$1,457
|$11,412
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,738
|$6,725
|$8,390
|$6,453
|$6,807
|$39,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$793
|$292
|$1,936
|$509
|$1,032
|$4,562
|Repairs
|$143
|$338
|$496
|$579
|$673
|$2,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,058
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,239
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$618
|$387
|$141
|$3,023
|Depreciation
|$3,829
|$1,803
|$1,585
|$1,406
|$1,262
|$9,885
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,301
|$5,825
|$7,267
|$5,589
|$5,896
|$33,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$750
|$276
|$1,830
|$482
|$976
|$4,313
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,171
|Financing
|$983
|$791
|$584
|$366
|$133
|$2,858
|Depreciation
|$3,620
|$1,705
|$1,499
|$1,329
|$1,193
|$9,345
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,793
|$5,507
|$6,870
|$5,284
|$5,574
|$32,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,255
|Maintenance
|$1,017
|$374
|$2,482
|$653
|$1,323
|$5,847
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,073
|$792
|$496
|$180
|$3,875
|Depreciation
|$4,908
|$2,311
|$2,032
|$1,802
|$1,617
|$12,670
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,922
|$7,466
|$9,314
|$7,164
|$7,558
|$43,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$1,060
|$390
|$2,587
|$681
|$1,379
|$6,096
|Repairs
|$191
|$451
|$663
|$773
|$900
|$2,978
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,414
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,655
|Financing
|$1,389
|$1,119
|$826
|$517
|$188
|$4,040
|Depreciation
|$5,117
|$2,409
|$2,118
|$1,879
|$1,686
|$13,209
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,429
|$7,784
|$9,711
|$7,469
|$7,879
|$45,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$721
|$265
|$1,760
|$463
|$938
|$4,147
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,126
|Financing
|$945
|$761
|$562
|$352
|$128
|$2,748
|Depreciation
|$3,481
|$1,639
|$1,441
|$1,278
|$1,147
|$8,986
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,455
|$5,295
|$6,606
|$5,081
|$5,360
|$30,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$1,031
|$379
|$2,517
|$662
|$1,341
|$5,930
|Repairs
|$186
|$439
|$645
|$752
|$875
|$2,897
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,610
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,088
|$804
|$503
|$183
|$3,930
|Depreciation
|$4,978
|$2,344
|$2,061
|$1,828
|$1,640
|$12,850
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,091
|$7,572
|$9,447
|$7,266
|$7,665
|$44,040
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Dodge Journey in Virginia is:not available
