Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Journey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Uconnect 8.4 Touch Screen Radio Groupyes
Blacktop Packageyes
MOPAR Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Connectivity Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Eyes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
Premium Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Radio 4.3yes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
19" x 7.0" Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight4054 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height66.6 in.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Clear Coat
  • Verde Oliva
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Whtie Noise Tri-Coat
  • Vice White
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Blood Orange Clear Coat
  • Contusion Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
