Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Journey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.5/533.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Blacktop Packageyes
Quick Order Package 28Eyes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Premium Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,895
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 4.3Syes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,895
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,895
19" x 7.0" Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3818 lbs.
Gross weight5005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height66.6 in.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,895
P225/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
