Used 2016 Dodge Journey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Journey SUV
Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,239*
Total Cash Price
$16,659
R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,239*
Total Cash Price
$16,659
Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$33,987*
Total Cash Price
$14,429
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$30,897*
Total Cash Price
$13,117
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,133*
Total Cash Price
$13,642
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$43,565*
Total Cash Price
$18,495
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,419*
Total Cash Price
$19,282
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$44,183*
Total Cash Price
$18,757
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,987*
Total Cash Price
$14,429
Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,402*
Total Cash Price
$17,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$2,202
|$572
|$1,045
|$253
|$3,546
|$7,617
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$927
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,135
|Financing
|$895
|$721
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,604
|Depreciation
|$3,796
|$1,590
|$1,398
|$1,240
|$1,113
|$9,136
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,185
|$6,469
|$6,756
|$5,818
|$9,011
|$39,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$2,202
|$572
|$1,045
|$253
|$3,546
|$7,617
|Repairs
|$550
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$1,012
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$927
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,135
|Financing
|$895
|$721
|$533
|$333
|$121
|$2,604
|Depreciation
|$3,796
|$1,590
|$1,398
|$1,240
|$1,113
|$9,136
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,185
|$6,469
|$6,756
|$5,818
|$9,011
|$39,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV Crossroad Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$1,907
|$495
|$905
|$219
|$3,071
|$6,598
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$803
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$983
|Financing
|$776
|$625
|$462
|$288
|$105
|$2,255
|Depreciation
|$3,288
|$1,377
|$1,211
|$1,074
|$964
|$7,913
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,688
|$5,603
|$5,852
|$5,039
|$7,805
|$33,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$1,734
|$450
|$823
|$199
|$2,792
|$5,998
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$730
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$894
|Financing
|$705
|$568
|$420
|$262
|$95
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$2,989
|$1,252
|$1,101
|$976
|$876
|$7,194
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,807
|$5,094
|$5,320
|$4,581
|$7,095
|$30,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,803
|$468
|$856
|$207
|$2,904
|$6,238
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$930
|Financing
|$733
|$591
|$437
|$272
|$99
|$2,132
|Depreciation
|$3,109
|$1,302
|$1,145
|$1,015
|$911
|$7,482
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,159
|$5,298
|$5,533
|$4,764
|$7,379
|$32,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,255
|Maintenance
|$2,445
|$635
|$1,160
|$281
|$3,937
|$8,457
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,261
|Financing
|$994
|$801
|$592
|$369
|$134
|$2,891
|Depreciation
|$4,214
|$1,765
|$1,552
|$1,376
|$1,235
|$10,144
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,418
|$7,183
|$7,501
|$6,459
|$10,004
|$43,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$2,549
|$662
|$1,210
|$293
|$4,104
|$8,817
|Repairs
|$637
|$736
|$858
|$1,003
|$1,172
|$4,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,036
|$835
|$617
|$385
|$140
|$3,014
|Depreciation
|$4,394
|$1,840
|$1,618
|$1,435
|$1,288
|$10,575
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,946
|$7,488
|$7,820
|$6,734
|$10,430
|$45,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$2,480
|$644
|$1,177
|$285
|$3,993
|$8,577
|Repairs
|$619
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$1,140
|$4,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,008
|$812
|$601
|$375
|$136
|$2,932
|Depreciation
|$4,274
|$1,790
|$1,574
|$1,396
|$1,253
|$10,287
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,594
|$7,284
|$7,608
|$6,551
|$10,146
|$44,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$1,907
|$495
|$905
|$219
|$3,071
|$6,598
|Repairs
|$476
|$551
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$803
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$983
|Financing
|$776
|$625
|$462
|$288
|$105
|$2,255
|Depreciation
|$3,288
|$1,377
|$1,211
|$1,074
|$964
|$7,913
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,688
|$5,603
|$5,852
|$5,039
|$7,805
|$33,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$4,994
|Maintenance
|$2,324
|$603
|$1,103
|$267
|$3,741
|$8,037
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,068
|$4,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$978
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,198
|Financing
|$945
|$761
|$563
|$351
|$127
|$2,747
|Depreciation
|$4,005
|$1,678
|$1,475
|$1,308
|$1,174
|$9,640
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,801
|$6,826
|$7,129
|$6,139
|$9,507
|$41,402
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Journey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Dodge Journey in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Dodge Journey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019