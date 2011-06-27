  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. Used 2015 Dodge Journey
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Journey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,395
See Journey Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,395
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Quick Order Package 28Myes
Sun/Sound and Wheel Groupyes
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,395
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,395
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Navigation and Back-Up Camera Groupyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
Rear Seat Video Group Iyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,395
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,395
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4054 lbs.
Gross weight5475 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1165 lbs.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height69.5 in.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • White
  • Fathom Blue Pearl Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Pearl, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,395
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Journey Inventory

Related Used 2015 Dodge Journey Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles