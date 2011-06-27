Used 2015 Dodge Journey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Journey SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,926*
Total Cash Price
$18,237
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,926*
Total Cash Price
$18,237
SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$35,448*
Total Cash Price
$15,796
R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,514*
Total Cash Price
$14,934
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$45,437*
Total Cash Price
$20,248
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,371*
Total Cash Price
$21,109
Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,082*
Total Cash Price
$20,535
Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$32,225*
Total Cash Price
$14,360
American Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$35,448*
Total Cash Price
$15,796
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,182*
Total Cash Price
$19,242
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,092*
Total Cash Price
$16,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,793
|Maintenance
|$618
|$1,025
|$249
|$3,536
|$1,758
|$7,186
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,217
|Financing
|$980
|$789
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,851
|Depreciation
|$4,526
|$1,821
|$1,603
|$1,421
|$1,275
|$10,646
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,540
|$7,269
|$6,271
|$9,379
|$7,466
|$40,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,793
|Maintenance
|$618
|$1,025
|$249
|$3,536
|$1,758
|$7,186
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,217
|Financing
|$980
|$789
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,851
|Depreciation
|$4,526
|$1,821
|$1,603
|$1,421
|$1,275
|$10,646
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,540
|$7,269
|$6,271
|$9,379
|$7,466
|$40,926
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$855
|$880
|$4,151
|Maintenance
|$536
|$888
|$216
|$3,062
|$1,522
|$6,224
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$873
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,054
|Financing
|$849
|$683
|$506
|$317
|$114
|$2,470
|Depreciation
|$3,920
|$1,577
|$1,388
|$1,231
|$1,104
|$9,221
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,129
|$6,296
|$5,432
|$8,124
|$6,467
|$35,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,925
|Maintenance
|$506
|$839
|$204
|$2,895
|$1,439
|$5,884
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$996
|Financing
|$803
|$646
|$478
|$300
|$108
|$2,335
|Depreciation
|$3,707
|$1,491
|$1,312
|$1,164
|$1,044
|$8,718
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,631
|$5,953
|$5,136
|$7,680
|$6,114
|$33,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$5,321
|Maintenance
|$687
|$1,138
|$276
|$3,925
|$1,951
|$7,978
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,120
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,089
|$876
|$649
|$406
|$147
|$3,165
|Depreciation
|$5,025
|$2,022
|$1,779
|$1,578
|$1,416
|$11,820
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,702
|$8,071
|$6,963
|$10,413
|$8,289
|$45,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,548
|Maintenance
|$716
|$1,186
|$288
|$4,092
|$2,034
|$8,317
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$910
|$1,061
|$1,238
|$4,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,408
|Financing
|$1,135
|$913
|$676
|$423
|$153
|$3,300
|Depreciation
|$5,239
|$2,108
|$1,855
|$1,645
|$1,476
|$12,323
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,200
|$8,414
|$7,259
|$10,856
|$8,642
|$47,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$696
|$1,154
|$280
|$3,981
|$1,979
|$8,091
|Repairs
|$654
|$758
|$885
|$1,032
|$1,204
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,135
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,370
|Financing
|$1,104
|$888
|$658
|$412
|$149
|$3,210
|Depreciation
|$5,097
|$2,051
|$1,805
|$1,600
|$1,436
|$11,988
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,868
|$8,185
|$7,061
|$10,561
|$8,407
|$46,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$3,774
|Maintenance
|$487
|$807
|$196
|$2,784
|$1,384
|$5,658
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$794
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$958
|Financing
|$772
|$621
|$460
|$288
|$104
|$2,245
|Depreciation
|$3,564
|$1,434
|$1,262
|$1,119
|$1,004
|$8,383
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,299
|$5,724
|$4,938
|$7,385
|$5,879
|$32,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV American Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$855
|$880
|$4,151
|Maintenance
|$536
|$888
|$216
|$3,062
|$1,522
|$6,224
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$873
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,054
|Financing
|$849
|$683
|$506
|$317
|$114
|$2,470
|Depreciation
|$3,920
|$1,577
|$1,388
|$1,231
|$1,104
|$9,221
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,129
|$6,296
|$5,432
|$8,124
|$6,467
|$35,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$5,057
|Maintenance
|$653
|$1,081
|$263
|$3,731
|$1,855
|$7,582
|Repairs
|$612
|$710
|$829
|$967
|$1,128
|$4,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,284
|Financing
|$1,034
|$832
|$616
|$386
|$139
|$3,008
|Depreciation
|$4,776
|$1,922
|$1,691
|$1,499
|$1,345
|$11,233
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,121
|$7,670
|$6,617
|$9,896
|$7,878
|$43,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Journey SUV R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$870
|$896
|$4,227
|Maintenance
|$545
|$904
|$220
|$3,118
|$1,550
|$6,337
|Repairs
|$512
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$943
|$3,550
|Taxes & Fees
|$889
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,073
|Financing
|$865
|$696
|$515
|$323
|$116
|$2,514
|Depreciation
|$3,992
|$1,606
|$1,413
|$1,253
|$1,124
|$9,389
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,295
|$6,411
|$5,531
|$8,271
|$6,584
|$36,092
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Journey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Dodge Journey in Virginia is:not available
