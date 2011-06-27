Used 2014 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews
Stay Away
Have had this one now since new. 96,000 miles on it. its in the shop at least once a month at this point. Check engine light, dash shuts out often at random times, shifts like crap to the point of wondering if you hit something when it drops into lower gear. Started out as fine vehicle.... enough space with third row as others state... once i hit the 100,000 miles and drivetrain warranty is gone, so is the car. just this week picked up the car after receiving an engine overhaul due to all 4 Camshafts going out along with all lash adjusters in the engine. at least covered under warranty of drivetrain. so goodbye junker and on to another vehicle soon....
DO NOT BUY A DODGE JOURNEY
**BE WARNED** My husband purchased a brand new 2014 Dodge Journey last year as a gift for me. It has turned out to be the biggest nightmare in our automobile purchasing history. The car always had a lag when stepping on the gas, but we were told that the reason was because it was a 4.0 and little power. We accepted that answer and, other then the lag, were happy with the car. When the car was approximately 4 months old the touch screen started going out and would turn black for a little under a minute before turning back on. We took it in and were told the diagnostic check found nothing wrong and there was nothing they could do since they could not tell where the problem was coming from. This started happening more and more often. Then, when the car was between 10 and 11 months old the speedometer went out of wack. The dial was reading correctly showing I was traveling at 65mph while the digital screen was showing I was traveling at 115mph. That night, on my ride home from work, the touch screen went out along with the lights. So, here I was, traveling on a dark highway by myself with no lights. I pulled over to the shoulder of the highway and turned the car off, waited a few minutes and turned it back on. When I turned it back on, it drove as normal and all the lights worked. I filled the tank with gas and continued my drive home. When I turned onto my street, my car began making a very loud knocking noise. When I stepped on the gas the noise grew louder. Luckily, I had picked up my 2 sons on the way home. My boys had to get out and push the car 3 blocks to my house since I was the only one could steer. The next morning, my husband towed the car to the dealership. The mechanics then told my husband that we had put the wrong gas in the car and destroyed the engine. My son had pumped the gas the night before and was certain he used unleaded. The attendant at the gas station was nice enough to pull the tape from the night we were there and my husband watched my son use the correct gas. When he went to the dealership to inform them he was told the mechanic said we used ethanol. My husband pointed out that all gas contains ethanol. The mechanic then stated that it SMELLED like 85% ethanol and that was what destroyed the engine. Smells like 85%? How can a regular human being smell a percentage in a liquid or gas? So, my husband asked if it had been tested. The answer was no. My car was in the shop for almost 3 weeks and I was given a rental car with no 3rd row. Mind you, we have 5 kids. For the time we were in the rental we were unable to go anywhere as a family because Dodge refused to give us a bigger rental. I've had my car back for 2 weeks now and the problems with the lights, the touch screen, and the speedometer have started again. We called corporate and were told the best they could do was 2 years of free oil changes. When we did not accept they asked us to take the car back into the dealership and they would make sure there was a rental with a 3rd row ready for us. On Saturday morning and after a 14 hour shift at work, my husband took the car in. Can anyone guess what happened next? He was told there were no rentals available. Not a single one. When he asked what would happen if the car stopped working during the weekend...he had shoulders shrugged at him and was told to call corporate. So, here we are. Stuck with this awful car because we were obviously sold a lemon and Dodge refuses to correct the situation. Please, DO NOT BUY A DODGE JOURNEY. Save yourself a whole lot of heartache and trouble. But, most importantly, don't buy a dodge journey for the safety of your family. #dontbuyadodge
Overall decent value but go for the v6
I bought this vehicle new in 2014. I bought the SE model because of the price and fuel mileage. The reliability has been great and the comfort is good. The only down sides are the fuel mileage is no better than the v6 and it's slightly under powered for a vehicle this size. Also when the 3rd row seat is up the cargo room is very small. Overall am happy with my journey. I would buy one again but would step up to the next package with the v6 and the upgraded systems.
Ok...
Things I don't like: Performance is weak. Interior is full of cheap, shiny black plastic. It's not badly designed on the inside, it's just you can tell they cut corners on the materials. Seat belts look like something from the 80s - weirdly thin and insubstantial. Odd noise coming from the engine compartment on cold start at 32k miles. Truly horrible visibility from the inside with blind spots a-plenty. Things I like: Individualistic exterior design (love it or loathe it, it's different). The seats are comfortable. Some neat storage solutions for all your family's stuff. The seven seat feature is awesome in car of this size and price range, making this car good value.
I love my journey!
Not sure why there are low ratings. I am a 5ft 1in female, with two children. The hight of the seats make it very easy to put the children in. The door open a full 90 degrees. I keep it as a five passager vehicle with the back row down. But love I can add two seats when needed. My car has the words, nav, heated stirring, heated seats, blue tooth, and so much more. There are four hidden compartments from stowing drinks under the floor by the middle row as a cooler, to under the front passager seat for confidential items you want out of site. All seats but the dricers fold flat for largw items .Like I said I'm in love! The only thing my car doesn't have that I'd like is an automatic life gate. Other than that I have no complaints. My husband fits more than comfortably in the back, he even love my vehicle.
