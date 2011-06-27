Used 2014 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews

Amber Braan , 08/31/2015 SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

33 of 39 people found this review helpful

**BE WARNED** My husband purchased a brand new 2014 Dodge Journey last year as a gift for me. It has turned out to be the biggest nightmare in our automobile purchasing history. The car always had a lag when stepping on the gas, but we were told that the reason was because it was a 4.0 and little power. We accepted that answer and, other then the lag, were happy with the car. When the car was approximately 4 months old the touch screen started going out and would turn black for a little under a minute before turning back on. We took it in and were told the diagnostic check found nothing wrong and there was nothing they could do since they could not tell where the problem was coming from. This started happening more and more often. Then, when the car was between 10 and 11 months old the speedometer went out of wack. The dial was reading correctly showing I was traveling at 65mph while the digital screen was showing I was traveling at 115mph. That night, on my ride home from work, the touch screen went out along with the lights. So, here I was, traveling on a dark highway by myself with no lights. I pulled over to the shoulder of the highway and turned the car off, waited a few minutes and turned it back on. When I turned it back on, it drove as normal and all the lights worked. I filled the tank with gas and continued my drive home. When I turned onto my street, my car began making a very loud knocking noise. When I stepped on the gas the noise grew louder. Luckily, I had picked up my 2 sons on the way home. My boys had to get out and push the car 3 blocks to my house since I was the only one could steer. The next morning, my husband towed the car to the dealership. The mechanics then told my husband that we had put the wrong gas in the car and destroyed the engine. My son had pumped the gas the night before and was certain he used unleaded. The attendant at the gas station was nice enough to pull the tape from the night we were there and my husband watched my son use the correct gas. When he went to the dealership to inform them he was told the mechanic said we used ethanol. My husband pointed out that all gas contains ethanol. The mechanic then stated that it SMELLED like 85% ethanol and that was what destroyed the engine. Smells like 85%? How can a regular human being smell a percentage in a liquid or gas? So, my husband asked if it had been tested. The answer was no. My car was in the shop for almost 3 weeks and I was given a rental car with no 3rd row. Mind you, we have 5 kids. For the time we were in the rental we were unable to go anywhere as a family because Dodge refused to give us a bigger rental. I've had my car back for 2 weeks now and the problems with the lights, the touch screen, and the speedometer have started again. We called corporate and were told the best they could do was 2 years of free oil changes. When we did not accept they asked us to take the car back into the dealership and they would make sure there was a rental with a 3rd row ready for us. On Saturday morning and after a 14 hour shift at work, my husband took the car in. Can anyone guess what happened next? He was told there were no rentals available. Not a single one. When he asked what would happen if the car stopped working during the weekend...he had shoulders shrugged at him and was told to call corporate. So, here we are. Stuck with this awful car because we were obviously sold a lemon and Dodge refuses to correct the situation. Please, DO NOT BUY A DODGE JOURNEY. Save yourself a whole lot of heartache and trouble. But, most importantly, don't buy a dodge journey for the safety of your family. #dontbuyadodge