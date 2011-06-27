Used 2013 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews
Fantastic car and even better value
Bought a 2013 American Value Package new. Have owned for 3+ years and put about 55k miles on. Car has been fantastic. It is used by my wife to haul kiddos around and it has plenty of room and can take the abuse that kids can cause. Was the most affordable vehicle on the market. Other than normal maintenance, we have only had one trip to the dealer which was a minor issue covered under warranty UPDATE -- I have now had the Journey for 5 1/2 years and am up to 102,000 miles. All of my prior comments are still accurate. The vehicle has been extremely reliable and we have had no expenses other than routine maintenance expenses. The car has worn well, despite the fact that it is usually transporting kids and all that comes along with kids. Would buy another one.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great crossover suv
This vehicle is great for the person who wants the visual affect of having an SUV but not the SUV gas mileage or size. Excellent in the snow handles really well!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GREAT SUV.
I love my Journey kids love it and they have plenty of room.I have the crew and the ride and the feel is just awesome.I traded my terrrain for this suv and I don't regret it at all.That little 4cyl on it was already starting to scream and sound like crap.Just not enough power for the trk and I got it now.
Trendy SUV on a budget
My wife and I were at the dealer looking to buy a specific 2013 Grand Cherokee. The one we were looking at was out for a test drive, and I saw this grey sporty looking Journey SXT with black rims and all around tints. I saw the engine size being 2.4L, but also realized the purchase price was much lower than the GC we were looking at, plus it had several more technology features and we live in the city so engine size is not a huge factor. We decided to give the car a go and seeing how we desperately need to get a replacement for our Grand Prix GTP and also considering how we enjoyed the ride, we decided to buy it. Exterior is tough and sporty. We got side swiped by a truck and not a dent was left. Everyone comments on how sporty our car looks and I've even had friends with faster cars than me say they wouldn't want to race me. The 2.4L comes with a single exhaust, which kills the sporty look. The headlights, fog lights, and front all give the car a mean edge. When you turn the lights on, it starts with the fog lights and then the headlights. Trims are nice, rims are black. Brakes are disc brakes, but I do wish they added caliper caps to even out the car. It seems that Dodge needed to get an SXT out fast and unfortunately missed out on some details that kills the mood. I'm glad they only make the SXT's in 3.6 now. Interior is nice. Cloth seats, leather on door and middle glove compartment. Plastic all around. Instrumentation contains revs and speed, with a middle computer screen to view the basic diagnostics of the car. Steering wheel is the size to fit the bigger body and keep you from blocking the odometer. The Uconnect 8.4 is a nice feature to the car. My only complaint is when it gets cold, the touchscreen stops working. In terms of space, there is enough leg room for all the passengers to spread out. I like the extra storage in all the random places, and also the canopy that covers the back. The drive is comfy. If you've ever driven in Chicago, you will notice all the potholes. You feel them, but barely. I never feel out of control with the vehicle. I have been able to drive hours on end and my passengers have all seemed to be comfortable the whole way. The sporty suspension gives for a lower ride, and allows more control in rough conditions. This is a front-wheel drive, and I've been able to maintain my composure with the car when other cars were sliding in snowy conditions. The only downside of this car is the engine. I do wish we had the 3.6, but at the time I couldn't justify spending an extra 4 grand. Looking back, it probably wouldn't have been a bad deal. My reasoning is that even though I live in the city, the smaller engine makes it extremely difficult to accelerate the weight of the car. This leads to worse fuel efficiency, which I've seen get down to 12 mpg. Not what I expected from a 2.4 at first. On the highway, I've been able to get up to 30mpg and I go at least 400 miles without refilling. Even though engine size at higher speeds is nice, acceleration is lackluster. The car pulls away at higher revs, but struggles on the lower revs. Having come from a GP GTP that had a supercharger, it is a struggle trying to speed up on the expressway. I have made due and learned my lesson on buying a smaller engine size. The engine size is not a deal breaker for me though and I will love to keep this car for several more years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The best overlooked crossover on the Market...
Me and my wife purchased a 2013 Journey 4 cyl. about 3 weeks ago, and absolutely love it! We got it out of neccesity as we took in our 2 nephews and 1 niece, on top of our daughter, so we needed a vehicle with 3rd row seating. We don't want to spend a boat load of money, and we really didn't want to take a risk on something used. So after much research I found the Journey is the most affordable new SUV with 3rd row seating on the market. Dodge is definitely on the way up, and this vehicle doesn't disappoint with features of interior, even in a base model. It has touch screen interface, keyless entry and keyless engine start. Plenty of storage all things considered with the 3rd row.
Sponsored cars related to the Journey
Related Used 2013 Dodge Journey SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner