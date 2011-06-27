  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. Used 2013 Dodge Journey
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Journey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,795
See Journey Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Flexible Seating Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Pyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V and 115V rear power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Driver Convenience Groupyes
MOPAR Uconnect Webyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Navigation and Sound Group Iyes
MOPAR All Weather Groupyes
Rear Seat Video Group Iyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,795
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,795
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Black Side Roof Railsyes
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4238 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.8 in.
EPA interior volume134.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Storm Grey Pearlcoat
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Brilliant Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,795
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Journey Inventory

Related Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles