Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.5/533.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Quick Order Package 28Eyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Flexible Seating Groupyes
Quick Order Package 22Eyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,995
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Sound Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Safe and Sound Groupyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,995
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,995
19" x 7.0" Cast Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4054 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height66.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Copperhead Pearlcoat
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Storm Grey Pearlcoat
  • Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • White
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
