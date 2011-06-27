Used 2011 Dodge Journey SUV Consumer Reviews

2011 Dodge Journey SXT journey_sext , 02/20/2011 55 of 55 people found this review helpful Bought thi vehicle brand new and have only 250 KM's but can say that it is very nice for a family of four. I love the new 3.6 L engine which provides a very smooth ride. This vehicle feels solid when it drives and very quiet compared to the Honda CR-V that I previously owned. It is still early to give an honest review but up to this point.....I love it! Report Abuse

Great Vehicle! brian178 , 07/25/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I cannot honestly find anything not to like about my 2011 Dodge Journey R/T. Styling is great. Even though its a CUV, it retains much of the muscle appeal of the Charger/Challenger. The interior is very well thought out. Touch screen works flawlessly and very fast. Tons of storage space. Third row is small, but when folded down there is ample space for gear while still maintaining room for 4 adults to fit comfortably. I have found the engine/transmission to be quick and quiet. It's no V-8 Hemi but it will move with some giddy-up when pushed. I've had it up to over 100mph with two bikes on the roof, two passengers, the back full of gear, and it didn't hesitate getting there either.

Who woulda thunk it? bigskeptic , 03/13/2011 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I have a good friend who sells Dodge and Jeep vehicles, and I have wanted to buy a car from him for years. Unfortunately, I have not been enamored with the vehicles in the Dodge/Jeep stable for a long time. But after reading a review of the 2011 Dodge Journey, I decided to take a courtesy test drive before buying an Equinox, RAV 4 or Versa. Wow...an Everyman's Lexus. I bought one and am thrilled with everything but the mediocre gas mileage (an unfortunate trait of the entire segment). My Journey is simply a great car. Period.

Thank you Dodge! LUX workshop , 03/24/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I will start of with the negative. I don't like where the front cup holders are located. I don't think I can fairly comment on Build Quality and Reliability because I just started driving the car. So far so good. BTW. I could afford any SUV, wagon, etc. I wanted. Tried the Benz-seat sides hard.Ouch. Plus there are silly bars in the middle. BMW-yes it's great, but mmmm is it worth the price? I literally got every lux item in this car accept the name. Journey is a great design and price.