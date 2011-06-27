  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Journey
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Dodge Journey R/T Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Journey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,795
See Journey Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Torque232 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,795
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,795
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Navigation and Sound Group 1yes
Convenience Group 2yes
Rear Seat Video Group 1yes
Smoker's Groupyes
Flexible Seating Groupyes
Family Value Groupyes
Sirius Backseat TVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,795
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4064 lbs.
Gross weight5005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,795
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Journey Inventory

Related Used 2010 Dodge Journey R/T Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles