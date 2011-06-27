  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/471.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3907 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Height66.6 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Melbourne Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Sanstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
