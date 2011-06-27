  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Journey
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Dodge Journey SE Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Journey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,925
See Journey Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.5/512.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,925
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,925
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,925
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,925
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3796 lbs.
Gross weight5005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Melbourne Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Sanstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,925
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,925
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Journey Inventory

Related Used 2009 Dodge Journey SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles