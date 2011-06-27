Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid SXT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3548 lbs.
Gross weight4571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length203.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
