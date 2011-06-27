Used 2003 Dodge Intrepid SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3469 lbs.
Gross weight4571 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length203.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
