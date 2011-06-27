Used 2002 Dodge Intrepid R/T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,055
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,055
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,055
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,055
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,055
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,055
premium clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity30.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,055
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
